Unlawful Detentions and Abuse in Nigerian Military Facilities Exposed

Dozens of women and young girls have been unlawfully detained and abused in Nigerian military detention facilities after escaping captivity by Boko Haram extremists in the country's northeast, Amnesty International revealed in a new report on Monday.

The report noted that some women were held with their children for years due to their real or perceived association with extremists. It gathered information from 126 interviews over 14 years since the insurgency began. These findings reflect longstanding human rights issues within the Nigerian military, which has been accused of extrajudicial killings and illegal arrests in the past.

Although the report suggests that prolonged and unlawful detentions have become less common in recent years, the Nigerian army dismissed the findings as "unsubstantiated" and claimed to have improved its human rights record. The protracted conflict has led to at least 35,000 deaths and displaced over 2 million people. Many women and young girls experience forced marriages or sexual abuse in captivity. Amnesty International emphasized the need for Nigerian authorities to support these individuals in their reintegration into society.

