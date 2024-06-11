Left Menu

AAP Women MLAs Demand NCW Action Against BJP's Amit Malviya.

A delegation of AAP women MLAs led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla urged the National Commission for Women to act against BJP's Amit Malviya for alleged sexual exploitation. The group also sought an independent inquiry and demanded the BJP remove Malviya from his IT department head position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:47 IST
AAP Women MLAs Demand NCW Action Against BJP's Amit Malviya.
Amit Malviya
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a delegation of AAP women MLAs met with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, pressing for swift action against BJP IT department head, Amit Malviya. This follows Malviya sending a legal notice claiming false and defamatory allegations from a Kolkata-based lawyer.

The controversy has taken a serious turn as the Congress has also called for Malviya's dismissal over what they allege is sexual exploitation. The AAP delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, submitted a memorandum to the NCW demanding prompt action within 48 hours. Birla emphasized the need for action to sustain the trust of women in the NCW.

Alongside Birla, the delegation included MLAs Pramila Tokas, Vandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, party official Reena Gupta, and Sarika Chaudhary, President of AAP's Delhi Women's Wing. The group called for an independent investigation to ensure justice is served.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024