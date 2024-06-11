AAP Women MLAs Demand NCW Action Against BJP's Amit Malviya.
A delegation of AAP women MLAs led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla urged the National Commission for Women to act against BJP's Amit Malviya for alleged sexual exploitation. The group also sought an independent inquiry and demanded the BJP remove Malviya from his IT department head position.
In a significant move, a delegation of AAP women MLAs met with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, pressing for swift action against BJP IT department head, Amit Malviya. This follows Malviya sending a legal notice claiming false and defamatory allegations from a Kolkata-based lawyer.
The controversy has taken a serious turn as the Congress has also called for Malviya's dismissal over what they allege is sexual exploitation. The AAP delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, submitted a memorandum to the NCW demanding prompt action within 48 hours. Birla emphasized the need for action to sustain the trust of women in the NCW.
Alongside Birla, the delegation included MLAs Pramila Tokas, Vandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, party official Reena Gupta, and Sarika Chaudhary, President of AAP's Delhi Women's Wing. The group called for an independent investigation to ensure justice is served.
