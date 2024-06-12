Tragic Death: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 15-year-old boy, Manish Kumar, was tragically stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Tuesday evening, near his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police officials confirmed.

The young victim was discovered deceased in the H Block neighborhood. Family members urgently transported him to the hospital, only to receive the devastating news that he was declared dead upon arrival, as noted by police authorities. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible personal enmity, though all potential motives are under scrutiny, a police officer commented.

Officials have conducted comprehensive interviews with all family members and have also gathered CCTV footage from the vicinity to assist in the investigation. Kumar's father, Darshan Lal, expressed uncertainty over any possible personal grudges that could have led to such a heinous act.

