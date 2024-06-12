Left Menu

Tragic Death: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 15-year-old boy, Manish Kumar, was tragically stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near his home in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. Police suspect personal enmity but are investigating all angles. Family members are unaware of any conflicts. CCTV footage is being reviewed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:40 IST
Tragic Death: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Manish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy, Manish Kumar, was tragically stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Tuesday evening, near his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police officials confirmed.

The young victim was discovered deceased in the H Block neighborhood. Family members urgently transported him to the hospital, only to receive the devastating news that he was declared dead upon arrival, as noted by police authorities. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible personal enmity, though all potential motives are under scrutiny, a police officer commented.

Officials have conducted comprehensive interviews with all family members and have also gathered CCTV footage from the vicinity to assist in the investigation. Kumar's father, Darshan Lal, expressed uncertainty over any possible personal grudges that could have led to such a heinous act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024