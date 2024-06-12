Police Bust Major Motorcycle Theft Ring in Palghar

In a significant breakthrough, police in Palghar district have successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring, apprehending nine suspects responsible for 35 thefts. An official reported that a cache of 30 stolen motorbikes, valued at Rs 17,83,000, was recovered. The accused, aged between 20 to 27, orchestrated thefts predominantly from the Wada and Talasari areas.

Dedicated police teams were established to focus on this criminal activity following a surge in theft reports from these regions. The efficient coordination and prompt action of the Palghar police has garnered widespread commendation from the community.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts and commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb crime and ensure public safety.

