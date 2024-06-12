Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan Arrested in Chilling Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates have been arrested for allegedly murdering a fan, Renukaswamy. The incident transpired after the fan made lewd comments on social media about Pavithra Gowda, linked to Darshan. Allegedly, Renukaswamy was abducted, beaten, and his body later dumped in a storm-water drain.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:29 IST
Leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates have been arrested in connection with the chilling murder of a fan, Renukaswamy. The victim allegedly faced Darshan's wrath after making offensive comments about actress Pavithra Gowda on social media.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was reportedly abducted, beaten severely, and murdered. Sources indicate that after being assaulted with a belt and sticks, he was thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Renukaswamy's body was discovered in a storm-water drain, prompting a police investigation. Darshan and the accused were taken to the crime scene for further inspection. Karnataka's Home Minister assured that legal action would follow, and discussions about Darshan's professional repercussions are underway.

