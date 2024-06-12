Jai Ram Thakur Raises Alarms on Law and Order in Himachal Pradesh

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has raised alarm bells concerning the alleged deteriorating law and order scenario in the state.

Thakur, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, highlighted five heinous crimes occurring in just the last three days. He called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take immediate action to remedy the situation.

The senior BJP leader pointed to specific incidents, including the murder of an elderly couple in Bilaspur, the killing of a girl in Kangra, and the murder of a man in Una, to underscore the gravity of the issue. "There is no place for such lawlessness in the state," he stated, emphasizing that such incidents should not be happening in Himachal Pradesh, also known as 'Dev bhoomi' or 'Land of Gods'.

Thakur stressed that the Chief Minister must address the situation with utmost seriousness, asserting that the lives of the people cannot be left to fate.

