Naxalites Surrender Amid Disillusionment with Maoist Ideology in Chhattisgarh
Two Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and mistreatment of tribals. Meanwhile, another cadre, with a reward on his head, was arrested. Authorities commend the police's rehabilitation efforts.
Two Naxalites surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, expressing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and citing abuses committed against tribals.
Vichchem Farsi alias Bijju, Burji RPC vice president, and Sandeep Modiyam, a Gorna-Mankeli Militia member, decided to turn themselves in, influenced by the police's rehabilitation policy.
Additionally, another Naxalite, Payku Telam, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was apprehended in Petha during an anti-Naxal operation. He faced multiple charges and pending warrants.
