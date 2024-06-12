Left Menu

Noida Police Crack Down on Honey Trap Gang

Six individuals, including two women, were arrested in Greater Noida for running a honey trap scheme. The gang used female accomplices to lure victims and then extorted money by threatening false rape accusations. The operation was exposed following a victim's complaint.

Updated: 12-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement action, Greater Noida police arrested six individuals, including two women, for orchestrating a honey trap scheme aimed at extorting money from unsuspecting victims.

The gang, identified by the police, employed female accomplices to lure their targets through phone calls, leading to in-person meetings. Once ensnared, the victims faced threats of false rape accusations and violence if they did not comply.

Among those arrested were the gang leader Raj Chaudhary, Bhupendra Singh, Faizan Ahmed, Rahul Kumar, Sanjana Yadav, and Rifa alias Rustam. The scheme was uncovered following a complaint by a Moradabad resident, resulting in swift police action and multiple arrests.

