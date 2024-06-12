Dating Scam Unveiled: 7 Arrested in Maharashtra for Duping Pub-Goers

In a major breakthrough, seven individuals have been apprehended from Maharashtra for their involvement in a 'dating scam' where 50-60 people were duped out of lakhs of rupees. The culprits collaborated with pub owners and co-conspirators to orchestrate the elaborate racket, according to the police.

Authorities revealed that the women lured men to a pub in Madhapur, forcing them to foot hefty bills for exorbitant food and liquor. The proceeds were then divided among the pub owners and the scammers.

The gang, who were caught in Nagpur, recruited women who enticed customers through online dating apps. One member impersonated a woman and invited victims to the pub, where the victims were encouraged to order luxurious items. The accumulated bills were subsequently split among the perpetrators and the pub owners, Deputy Commissioner Vineeth G confirmed.

With a history of similar operations in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the scammers specifically targeted struggling pubs, managing to con 50-60 customers of Rs 30 lakh in just a 45-day run in Hyderabad. Police have registered a case and continue to investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)