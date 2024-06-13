Houthis' Bold Strikes: Red Sea Ship and Israeli Sites Under Fire

Yemen's Houthis targeted 'Tutor ship' in the Red sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

The ship was hit and it is facing the danger of sinking, Saree added.

They also carried out a joint military operation with Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting sites in Israel's Ashdod and Haifa.

