Houthis' Bold Strikes: Red Sea Ship and Israeli Sites Under Fire
Yemen's Houthi forces, aligned with Iran, targeted a 'Tutor ship' in the Red Sea, causing it to face the risk of sinking, as revealed by military spokesman Yahya Saree. They also executed a joint military operation with Iraq's Islamic Resistance against sites in Israel's Ashdod and Haifa.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-06-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 01:31 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Yemen's Houthis targeted 'Tutor ship' in the Red sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.
The ship was hit and it is facing the danger of sinking, Saree added.
They also carried out a joint military operation with Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting sites in Israel's Ashdod and Haifa.
