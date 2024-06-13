Ajit Doval: The Master Spy Secures a Historic Third Term as India's NSA
Ajit Doval, lauded as India's top spymaster, has been re-appointed as the National Security Adviser for a historic third term. With over 33 years of extensive intelligence experience, Doval has significantly influenced national security policies and operations, including the surgical strikes in Pakistan and counterterrorism efforts.
Ajit Doval, known as India's top spymaster, has been re-appointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) for a record third term, government sources announced on Thursday.
Doval, 79, has amassed over three decades of intelligence expertise, covering regions like Northeast, Sikkim, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. He also spent six critical years operating within Pakistan.
Doval's tenure has seen significant contributions to India's national security, including the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and critical counterterrorism roles.
