Delhi's Water Crisis: Government Urges Conservation Amid Dire Shortage

Delhi is grappling with a severe water shortage of 50 million gallons per day. The city government is urging residents to conserve water and acknowledges that merely restraining the tanker mafia won't solve the problem. Efforts are ongoing to monitor and manage water supplies, but unauthorized colonies and slum clusters are particularly affected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:47 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

In response to a severe water crisis that has left Delhi short of 50 million gallons per day, the city government has implored residents to curb water waste, emphasizing that simply clamping down on the tanker mafia is insufficient to resolve the issue.

The Supreme Court has advised the AAP government to seek additional water from the Upper Yamuna River Board, all while Lt Governor V K Saxena has mobilized Delhi Police to patrol the Munak canal to prevent illegal water lifting by the tanker mafia.

The situation is particularly dire in unauthorized colonies and slum clusters, with many residents struggling to secure even basic water supplies.

