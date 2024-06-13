Left Menu

Himachal Head Constable Goes Missing Amid Allegations of Pressure in Rioting Case

Head constable Jasveer Saini from Himachal's Sirmaur district has gone missing after alleging pressure from senior officers and victims in a rioting case to alter the official narrative. His wife reported his disappearance. An inquiry has been ordered, while BJP spokesperson demands clarity on the matter.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:10 IST
Himachal Head Constable Goes Missing Amid Allegations of Pressure in Rioting Case
  India

In a developing story from Himachal's Sirmaur, head constable Jasveer Saini has gone missing under controversial circumstances. His wife reported to the police that he had been pressured by senior officers and victims in a rioting case to manipulate the legal proceedings.

In a video released online, Saini voiced his distress, stating, 'I am depressed and wish to resign. I do not want to live and might consider suicide, but will consult my family first.' He revealed the undue pressure to add severe charges to the FIR, which, according to him, were not justified by the medical reports.

Saini's disappearance has prompted the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime State CID) to launch an inquiry. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Karan Nanda criticized the situation, highlighting the public's demand for transparency and questioning the integrity of state police practices under the Congress government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

