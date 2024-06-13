Himachal Head Constable Goes Missing Amid Allegations of Pressure in Rioting Case

In a developing story from Himachal's Sirmaur, head constable Jasveer Saini has gone missing under controversial circumstances. His wife reported to the police that he had been pressured by senior officers and victims in a rioting case to manipulate the legal proceedings.

In a video released online, Saini voiced his distress, stating, 'I am depressed and wish to resign. I do not want to live and might consider suicide, but will consult my family first.' He revealed the undue pressure to add severe charges to the FIR, which, according to him, were not justified by the medical reports.

Saini's disappearance has prompted the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime State CID) to launch an inquiry. Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Karan Nanda criticized the situation, highlighting the public's demand for transparency and questioning the integrity of state police practices under the Congress government.

