CSULA Protest Sparks Controversy Over Gaza Conflict

Demonstrators at California State University, Los Angeles, occupied a building to protest Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. The building was left trashed and covered in graffiti, leading the university to shift all operations online. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had barricaded the building, causing significant disruption.

California State University, Los Angeles, witnessed heightened tensions as demonstrators took over a building to protest Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, resulting in vandalism and disruption.

University spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins confirmed that pro-Palestinian demonstrators had barricaded the Student Services Building, necessitating a shelter-in-place order for workers. By Thursday morning, the building was cleared of employees and protesters, and normal operations shifted to remote measures.

The scene, captured by TV news reports, showed graffiti, blocked doorways, and overturned furniture. The CSULA Gaza Solidarity Encampment, the group behind the protest, had been camped near the campus gym for about 40 days before staging this sit-in.

