AI at the Helm: Transforming Governance through Technology

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the essential role of emerging technologies like AI in revamping governance, emphasizing efficient public service delivery and citizen empowerment.

He called for the creation of a good governance index for central ministries and urged the use of digital tools for faster resolution of vigilance matters.

In a meeting with key ministry officials, Singh stressed the need for streamlined recruitment processes and highlighted the success of national digital initiatives for pensioners.

