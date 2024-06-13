Left Menu

Beer Bust: Rs 40 Lakh Worth Seized in Indore

Police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, seized beer worth Rs 40 lakh hidden under marble powder sacks intended to be smuggled into dry Gujarat. Two individuals were arrested and charged under the Excise Act.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a major bust, authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, recovered beer worth Rs 40 lakh concealed under marble powder sacks, aiming to be smuggled into the dry state of Gujarat, according to police reports on Thursday.

The police have apprehended two suspects in connection with this case.

"We intercepted a truck carrying 21,240 cans of beer hidden beneath sacks of marble powder. It was en route to Dahod in Gujarat from Hatod," stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia. The arrested individuals, identified as Inder Rawal (49) and Rahul Jaiswal (30), have been charged under the Excise Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

