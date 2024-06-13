Beer Bust: Rs 40 Lakh Worth Seized in Indore
Police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, seized beer worth Rs 40 lakh hidden under marble powder sacks intended to be smuggled into dry Gujarat. Two individuals were arrested and charged under the Excise Act.
- Country:
- India
In a major bust, authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, recovered beer worth Rs 40 lakh concealed under marble powder sacks, aiming to be smuggled into the dry state of Gujarat, according to police reports on Thursday.
The police have apprehended two suspects in connection with this case.
"We intercepted a truck carrying 21,240 cans of beer hidden beneath sacks of marble powder. It was en route to Dahod in Gujarat from Hatod," stated Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia. The arrested individuals, identified as Inder Rawal (49) and Rahul Jaiswal (30), have been charged under the Excise Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- beer
- bust
- Indore
- Gujarat
- smuggling
- marble powder
- Rs 40 lakh
- police
- seizure
- Excise Act
ALSO READ
"Law must take its own course": Shashi Tharoor after Customs detains his former aide for smuggling gold
"Alliance of gold smugglers:" Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits out at CPM, Congress after alleged aide of Sashi Tharoor detained for Gold smuggling
Gold Smuggling Scandal: Ex-Tharoor Staff Detained at IGI Airport
Airline Crew Member Busted for Smuggling Gold in Rectum at Kannur Airport
Sri Lanka Cracks Down on Human Smuggling to War Fronts