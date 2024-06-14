Left Menu

Delhi HC Reviews Bail Plea of Kejriwal's Aide in Maliwal Assault Case

The Delhi High Court is examining the bail request of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after he allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was denied bail twice and is currently in judicial custody. The case will next be heard in early July.

Bibhav Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday called for the city police's response regarding the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Justice Amit Sharma's vacation bench issued the notice and requested a status report from the Delhi Police.

Currently in judicial custody, Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence and was arrested on May 18. On June 7, the Tis Hazari court denied him bail, citing 'grave and serious' charges and the potential for witness tampering.

Kumar's initial bail plea was rejected on May 27, with the sessions court noting there was no apparent 'pre-meditation' by Maliwal in filing the FIR. The FIR against Kumar, registered on May 16, includes charges of criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, and attempted culpable homicide. The court will revisit the matter in early July.

