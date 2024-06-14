NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Overground Workers in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of searches at various locations connected to suspected overground workers of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement released Friday.

The searches, undertaken on Thursday, were linked to an investigation into a CPI (Maoist)-led IED attack on a polling party convoy during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, held in an area plagued by left-wing extremism.

The NIA's statement revealed that the operation led to the seizure of multiple mobile phones and Rs 2,98,000 in cash from suspects believed to be overground workers or supporters of the Mainpur-Nuapada division of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Extensive searches were carried out at six suspects' premises in the Maoist-affected Badegobra village, located under the Mainpur police station area in Gariyaband district, as part of the NIA's ongoing investigation into the case.

The agency disclosed that a head constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's ADHOC 615 Battalion was injured in the November 2023 attack. The NIA, after taking over the case in February 2024, identified CPI (Maoist) cadres as responsible for the attack.

