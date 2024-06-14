Karnataka Home Minister Denies 'Royal Treatment' for Actor Darshan in Custody
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has refuted claims of 'royal treatment' being given to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates in police custody. He emphasized that Darshan is being treated like any other accused, with no special facilities or food served to him.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press conference, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed allegations that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates are receiving preferential treatment in custody. According to Parameshwara, Darshan is not receiving 'Biryani' or any other special amenities, contradicting recent media reports.
"I have instructed the police to proceed with their investigation without any undue influence. The police confirmed that Darshan is being treated like any other accused," said Parameshwara. He added that public complaints about restrictions near the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station are being addressed to minimize inconvenience.
Darshan, also known as 'Challenging Star,' was arrested alongside his associates over the murder of Renukaswamy. The actor's fan had allegedly posted offensive comments on social media, targeting Darshan's personal life. Following the arrest, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in effect near the police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC stays HC orders of premature release of gangster Arun Gawli in murder case
Court Sentences Five to Life in 2017 Kidnapping and Murder Case
NIA arrests another absconder in Praveen Netattaru murder case from Mumbai airport
NIA Attaches Property of PFI Member in High-Profile Coimbatore Murder Case
NIA chargesheets active Naxal cadre in BJP leader Ratan Dubey murder case in Chhattisgarh