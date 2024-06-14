Karnataka Home Minister Denies 'Royal Treatment' for Actor Darshan in Custody

In a recent press conference, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed allegations that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates are receiving preferential treatment in custody. According to Parameshwara, Darshan is not receiving 'Biryani' or any other special amenities, contradicting recent media reports.

"I have instructed the police to proceed with their investigation without any undue influence. The police confirmed that Darshan is being treated like any other accused," said Parameshwara. He added that public complaints about restrictions near the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station are being addressed to minimize inconvenience.

Darshan, also known as 'Challenging Star,' was arrested alongside his associates over the murder of Renukaswamy. The actor's fan had allegedly posted offensive comments on social media, targeting Darshan's personal life. Following the arrest, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in effect near the police station.

