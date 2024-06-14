Governor vs. Chief Minister: Clash Over Entry Blockade in West Bengal
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking an explanation for the police blocking victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan. Bose, who met with affected individuals, emphasized he would assess all perspectives before commenting. Police cited Section 144 of the CrPC as the reason for the blockade.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday penned a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding clarity on why police prevented alleged victims of post-poll violence from gaining entry to the Raj Bhavan, despite having received the necessary permissions from his office.
Governor Bose, who also visited Maheshwari Bhawan in Burrabazar, interacted with the affected individuals to understand their grievances after the recent Lok Sabha polls. It is noteworthy that the BJP has accused the ruling TMC of perpetrating post-poll violence, allegations the TMC has refuted.
According to an official, Governor Bose had granted written authorization allowing the delegation, including Suvendu Adhikari and other victims, to enter the Raj Bhavan. However, they were obstructed by law enforcement. Subsequently, the governor issued constitutional directives to the Chief Minister, demanding an explanation for the police action.
During his visit, Bose engaged with approximately 150 individuals at Maheswari Bhawan, documenting their complaints. Speaking to reporters, he remarked, "I have heard the victims, which is one side of the story. As a governor, my duty is to be impartial before making any judgments. I have requested a report and will offer a considered opinion after hearing from the government."
The police had earlier prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the alleged victims from entering the Raj Bhavan, citing the enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC outside the Governor House. In his communication to Banerjee, Governor Bose referenced constitutional norms necessitating that all decisions of the council of ministers concerning state administration and legislative proposals be communicated to the governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
Sanjay Tandon's Debut: Determined to Secure BJP Victory in Chandigarh
Ex-BJP MLA and Son Booked for Rioting in Ballia
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Insulting Odisha Over Lord Jagannath Remark
BJP Protests Sparked by Jitendra Awhad's Ambedkar Poster Incident