Left Menu

ACB Cracks Down on Major Land Mafia Scam in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has exposed a major land scam in Jammu involving the illegal acquisition of over 28 acres of land by the land mafia. Five FIRs have been registered, including against government officials. Several raids are ongoing, and further investigations are in progress.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:51 IST
ACB Cracks Down on Major Land Mafia Scam in Jammu
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday reported the discovery of a major land scam in Jammu, implicating the land mafia in the illegal acquisition of over 28 acres of land. Senior officers have confirmed that five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, naming several government officials among the accused.

Deputy Inspector General of ACB Jammu, Vikas Gupta, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, ACB (central) Surinder Kumar Sharma, addressed the media, revealing that raids were being conducted at 16 different locations tied to the scam. It's alleged that the land mafia, in collusion with officials from the Custodian, Revenue, and Police departments, had usurped 225 kanals of custodian land designated for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees since 1955-56.

Sharma elaborated on the modus operandi, explaining that official revenue records had been tampered with to facilitate these illegal transactions, causing significant financial losses to the government. Despite the ongoing investigations and raids, no arrests have been made so far. The search for more usurped land continues as the authorities push forward in their mission to dismantle this nexus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024