ACB Cracks Down on Major Land Mafia Scam in Jammu

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday reported the discovery of a major land scam in Jammu, implicating the land mafia in the illegal acquisition of over 28 acres of land. Senior officers have confirmed that five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, naming several government officials among the accused.

Deputy Inspector General of ACB Jammu, Vikas Gupta, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, ACB (central) Surinder Kumar Sharma, addressed the media, revealing that raids were being conducted at 16 different locations tied to the scam. It's alleged that the land mafia, in collusion with officials from the Custodian, Revenue, and Police departments, had usurped 225 kanals of custodian land designated for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees since 1955-56.

Sharma elaborated on the modus operandi, explaining that official revenue records had been tampered with to facilitate these illegal transactions, causing significant financial losses to the government. Despite the ongoing investigations and raids, no arrests have been made so far. The search for more usurped land continues as the authorities push forward in their mission to dismantle this nexus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)