Rajat Sharma Seeks Court's Help Against Defamation

Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma presented his case at the Delhi High Court against Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera for alleged defamation. Sharma requested the removal of offensive tweets and videos from social media, claiming they have damaged his reputation.

Updated: 14-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:26 IST
Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court claiming defamation by Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera. According to Sharma, the leaders used abusive language against him during his show on the Lok Sabha elections result day.

Sharma's counsel urged the court for immediate relief, requesting the ex-parte removal of offensive tweets and videos on social media. The court, hearing the arguments, has reserved its order.

Sharma, who is the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of INDIA TV, argued that these accusations have severely tarnished his reputation. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh emphasized the necessity for quick judicial intervention to prevent further harm to Sharma's four-decade-long career.

