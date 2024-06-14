Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $315M for Sudan Humanitarian Crisis: Samantha Power

The United States will provide over $315 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, aiming to alleviate the severe crisis affecting the nation. USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced that obstruction, rather than a lack of food, is the primary cause of the catastrophic starvation in Sudan.

The United States will provide more than $315 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the people of Sudan, who are facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.

Power, speaking to reporters, said obstruction, not insufficient stocks of food, was the driving force behind the historic and deadly level of starvation in Sudan.

