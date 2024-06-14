U.S. Pledges $315M for Sudan Humanitarian Crisis: Samantha Power

The United States will provide more than $315 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the people of Sudan, who are facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.

Power, speaking to reporters, said obstruction, not insufficient stocks of food, was the driving force behind the historic and deadly level of starvation in Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)