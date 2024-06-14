U.S. Pledges $315M for Sudan Humanitarian Crisis: Samantha Power
The United States will provide over $315 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, aiming to alleviate the severe crisis affecting the nation. USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced that obstruction, rather than a lack of food, is the primary cause of the catastrophic starvation in Sudan.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will provide more than $315 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support the people of Sudan, who are facing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.
Power, speaking to reporters, said obstruction, not insufficient stocks of food, was the driving force behind the historic and deadly level of starvation in Sudan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents
China's Diplomatic Push: Strengthening Ties with Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis
China Strengthens Diplomatic and Economic Ties With Arab States Amid Gaza Crisis
Melbourne Rebels Axed from Super Rugby Amid Financial Crisis
"Delhi must receive its fair share of water:" AAP leader Atishi amid water crisis in several parts of National capital