Tragic Accident: Ex-Army Man Killed While Cleaning Gun

In a tragic turn of events, Naresh Kumar, a 48-year-old ex-army man, lost his life due to an accidental gun discharge while cleaning his weapon. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in his Pathredi village residence in Gurugram's Bilaspur, where he worked as a security guard.

Police reports state that Naresh Kumar was in a room cleaning his double-barreled shotgun when it accidentally fired, striking him in the neck. He died instantly. Upon hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to the scene to find him bleeding profusely with the gun leaning against his throat.

Authorities arrived swiftly, taking custody of the weapon and the deceased's body. Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station, confirmed that a report has been filed, and the body will be handed over to the family following a postmortem examination.

