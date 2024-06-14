Tragic Accident: Ex-Army Man Killed While Cleaning Gun
Naresh Kumar, an ex-army man from Pathredi village in Gurugram's Bilaspur, was killed when his double-barreled gun accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm in his home. Police have lodged a report and taken custody of the gun and the body.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Naresh Kumar, a 48-year-old ex-army man, lost his life due to an accidental gun discharge while cleaning his weapon. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in his Pathredi village residence in Gurugram's Bilaspur, where he worked as a security guard.
Police reports state that Naresh Kumar was in a room cleaning his double-barreled shotgun when it accidentally fired, striking him in the neck. He died instantly. Upon hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to the scene to find him bleeding profusely with the gun leaning against his throat.
Authorities arrived swiftly, taking custody of the weapon and the deceased's body. Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station, confirmed that a report has been filed, and the body will be handed over to the family following a postmortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident in Zirakpur: Youth Loses Life in BMW Crash
Tragic Accident Involving BJP Convoy: Youths' Fatal Collision
Tragic Accident in Bharatpur: Sewer Cleaning Claims Three Lives
Tragic Accident in Amethi: Container Truck Claims Young Lives
Himachal: BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at temple before casting his vote in Bilaspur