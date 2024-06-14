Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Ex-Army Man Killed While Cleaning Gun

Naresh Kumar, an ex-army man from Pathredi village in Gurugram's Bilaspur, was killed when his double-barreled gun accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm in his home. Police have lodged a report and taken custody of the gun and the body.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:48 IST
Tragic Accident: Ex-Army Man Killed While Cleaning Gun
Naresh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Naresh Kumar, a 48-year-old ex-army man, lost his life due to an accidental gun discharge while cleaning his weapon. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in his Pathredi village residence in Gurugram's Bilaspur, where he worked as a security guard.

Police reports state that Naresh Kumar was in a room cleaning his double-barreled shotgun when it accidentally fired, striking him in the neck. He died instantly. Upon hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to the scene to find him bleeding profusely with the gun leaning against his throat.

Authorities arrived swiftly, taking custody of the weapon and the deceased's body. Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station, confirmed that a report has been filed, and the body will be handed over to the family following a postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024