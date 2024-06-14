Tragic Rivalry: Elderly Man Dies After Failed Attempt to Burn Neighbor
The burnt body of Sitaram, a 75-year-old man, was found in Modinagar. Initial police investigations suggest that Sitaram tried to kill his neighbor, Nepal Singh, by setting him on fire. As he fled the scene, Sitaram also suffered fatal burns. The police are continuing their investigation.
- Country:
- India
The burnt body of a 75-year-old man, identified as Sitaram, was discovered in a field in Modinagar. According to initial police findings, Sitaram attempted to kill his 72-year-old neighbor, Nepal Singh, by dousing him with petrol and setting him ablaze while he slept. Sitaram, who harbored a personal grudge against Singh, suffered severe burns himself while trying to flee the scene and ultimately succumbed to his injuries in the field. Nepal Singh is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. Authorities are actively investigating the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crime
- fire
- investigation
- Modinagar
- Sitaram
- Nepal Singh
- police
- personal rivalry
- burn injury
- field
ALSO READ
$651 Million Boost for Frontline Police to Enhance Community Safety
500 Additional police officers to be recruited by 2025
"Safest place to be will be inside the stadium": Nassau Police Commissioner on security for India-Pak T20 WC match
Mizoram Police Rescue Exotic Animals at Border
Tragedy at Children's Hospital: Delhi Police Arrest Doctors