Tragic Rivalry: Elderly Man Dies After Failed Attempt to Burn Neighbor

The burnt body of a 75-year-old man, identified as Sitaram, was discovered in a field in Modinagar. According to initial police findings, Sitaram attempted to kill his 72-year-old neighbor, Nepal Singh, by dousing him with petrol and setting him ablaze while he slept. Sitaram, who harbored a personal grudge against Singh, suffered severe burns himself while trying to flee the scene and ultimately succumbed to his injuries in the field. Nepal Singh is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. Authorities are actively investigating the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai confirmed.

