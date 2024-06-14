West Bengal Governor Criticizes Government for Blocking Post-Poll Violence Victims

In a sharp rebuke, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday condemned the state government for barring alleged victims of post-poll violence from entering the Raj Bhavan. Despite his office granting permission, these individuals were stopped, an act Bose termed 'unconstitutional.'

Earlier in the day, Bose visited a local shelter to hear firsthand accounts from those affected by electoral violence. He also requested a detailed report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the police's actions. To date, there has been no official response from the government. 'I regret to say there has been no response from the government,' Bose stated to reporters.

Bose emphasized the severity of the situation, calling it an unpardonable act by the state government. The governor further highlighted the constitutional duty of the government to protect democratic rights. He also reminded the administration of Article 167, which obligates the Chief Minister to inform the Governor about state affairs and legislative proposals.

