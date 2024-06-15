Leopard Drama in Tamil Nadu: School Evacuation and Overnight Capture

In a dramatic turn of events, a leopard that strayed into a school in Tamil Nadu was finally captured in an overnight operation. The forest department teams managed to trap the elusive big cat in a car shed using rope nets.

Early Saturday, veterinarians succeeded in tranquilising the leopard, putting an end to the ordeal that started when a parent spotted the animal prowling the school campus on Friday afternoon. Located near the collectorate, the school was promptly evacuated to ensure the safety of the students.

For five people, the experience was particularly harrowing as they found themselves locked in their cars with the leopard roaming around the parking lot. The animal even climbed on top of one car before heading towards a shed where it was eventually captured. One person was injured in the incident and was admitted to the hospital.

