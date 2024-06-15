Left Menu

Unraveling Mystery Behind IIT Kharagpur Student's Death

Faizan Ahmed, a student from Assam studying at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room two years ago. New forensic evidence suggests he may have been hit and shot, contradicted by the first autopsy. Investigation continues under the Calcutta High Court's supervision.

Updated: 15-06-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a forensic expert has suggested that IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, found decomposed in his hostel room two years ago, might have been hit and shot. This contradicts initial autopsy reports and has prompted the Calcutta High Court to demand a thorough investigation.

The court-appointed forensic expert, Dr. A K Gupta, presented new findings to both the court and the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case. Analyzing footage of Faizan's body, Dr. Gupta identified a wound under the ear, indicating the possible use of a weapon.

Dr. Gupta is reviewing additional footage to reach a final conclusion. The court had previously ordered exhumation and a second post-mortem after initial reports missed injury marks. The case will be revisited in court next week.

