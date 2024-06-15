Left Menu

UP: Driver killed, helper injured in truck collision on highway

The accident took place late on Friday night near Sakaria village on the highway, Station House Officer SHO Puranpur police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said. Singh was pulled out of the truck by the police and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, SHO Shukla said.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:21 IST
A truck driver was killed and his helper seriously injured in a truck collision on the Puranpur-Assam Highway here, police said on Saturday. The accident took place late on Friday night near Sakaria village on the highway, Station House Officer (SHO) Puranpur police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said. Gursevak (48), a resident of Punjab, was killed in the incident, while his helper, Jagdish Singh, sustained serious injures, the police said. Singh was pulled out of the truck by the police and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, SHO Shukla said. The police said that the driver of the other truck fled the spot immediately after the accident. The body of the deceased driver has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed, the police said.

