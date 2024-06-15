Don't spare those aiding, abetting terrorists: J-K LG at high-level review meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday in the wake of recent terror attacks in the Union Territory and directed officials not to spare those aiding and abetting terrorists and their ecosystem.

At the meeting on the security situation in the Union Territory, the L-G also reviewed the progress of various development projects in the Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, and other senior officials of police and civil administration.

Sinha directed the officers to work in close coordination with the security agencies to neutralise the terror ecosystem. Those aiding and abetting terrorists and their ecosystem should not be spared, he said. Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir in as many days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

During the meeting, Sinha sought an action taken report from the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to curb the menace of drug abuse in their districts.

The meeting also discussed the preparations made by the districts and police administration ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Yoga Diwas and Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The L-G also reviewed the progress of various development projects, delivery of public services and implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and other government-run schemes and programmes.

