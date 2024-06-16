Arjun Ram Meghwal Hopeful on UCC Implementation Amid Rising Concerns

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed optimism regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that some states have already begun integrating it into their governance frameworks.

Speaking at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal emphasized the BJP's commitment to UCC, highlighting that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have taken steps forward.

Further, Meghwal addressed rising concerns about post-poll violence in West Bengal, condemning these actions and underscoring the need for maintaining democratic principles. The BJP has established a four-member committee to scrutinize the situation and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to act decisively.

