Arjun Ram Meghwal Hopeful on UCC Implementation Amid Rising Concerns

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed optimism about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a recent conference. Highlighting that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have already started incorporating UCC, he reassured that the central government's coalition remains strong. Meghwal also criticized post-poll violence in West Bengal, stressing the importance of preserving democratic integrity.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:13 IST
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed optimism regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that some states have already begun integrating it into their governance frameworks.

Speaking at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal emphasized the BJP's commitment to UCC, highlighting that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have taken steps forward.

Further, Meghwal addressed rising concerns about post-poll violence in West Bengal, condemning these actions and underscoring the need for maintaining democratic principles. The BJP has established a four-member committee to scrutinize the situation and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to act decisively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

