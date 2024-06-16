Arjun Ram Meghwal Hopeful on UCC Implementation Amid Rising Concerns
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed optimism about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a recent conference. Highlighting that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have already started incorporating UCC, he reassured that the central government's coalition remains strong. Meghwal also criticized post-poll violence in West Bengal, stressing the importance of preserving democratic integrity.
- Country:
- India
Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed optimism regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that some states have already begun integrating it into their governance frameworks.
Speaking at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal emphasized the BJP's commitment to UCC, highlighting that states like Goa and Uttarakhand have taken steps forward.
Further, Meghwal addressed rising concerns about post-poll violence in West Bengal, condemning these actions and underscoring the need for maintaining democratic principles. The BJP has established a four-member committee to scrutinize the situation and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to act decisively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Final Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Begins in West Bengal
BJP Demands CBI Probe into Karnataka STDC Corruption Scandal
"We are soldiers of PM Modi...": Kangana Ranaut exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all four seats in Himachal
BJP-led NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi casts vote in Bihar's Jehanabad, urges voters to exercise franchise
"BJP workers have done a lot of work, we will get blessings of people": Anurag Thakur casts vote in Hamirpur