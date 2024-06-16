New Arrest in Salman Khan Threat Case: Rajasthan Man Detained
The Mumbai Police have registered a new case involving a threat against Salman Khan, arresting a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan. The accused, Banwarilal Gujar, had allegedly uploaded a YouTube video claiming intent to harm Khan. He is now in police custody, and a further investigation is underway.
The Mumbai Police have ramped up efforts in the ongoing investigation into threats against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, registering a fresh case and detaining a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan. According to officials, the accused, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar of Bundi, was apprehended on criminal intimidation charges.
Gujar reportedly posted a video on his YouTube channel claiming associations with notorious gang members Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as he issued threats to Khan, demanding an apology from the actor. The video's release prompted a swift response, leading law enforcement to dispatch a team to Rajasthan for his arrest, later remanding Gujar to police custody in Mumbai.
Authorities are currently investigating whether the accused has a history of criminal activity. The case has been registered at Mumbai's cyber police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. This development follows an earlier incident involving motorcycle-borne assailants who fired multiple rounds outside Khan's Bandra residence in April.
