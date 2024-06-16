Left Menu

New Arrest in Salman Khan Threat Case: Rajasthan Man Detained

The Mumbai Police have registered a new case involving a threat against Salman Khan, arresting a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan. The accused, Banwarilal Gujar, had allegedly uploaded a YouTube video claiming intent to harm Khan. He is now in police custody, and a further investigation is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:18 IST
New Arrest in Salman Khan Threat Case: Rajasthan Man Detained
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have ramped up efforts in the ongoing investigation into threats against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, registering a fresh case and detaining a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan. According to officials, the accused, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar of Bundi, was apprehended on criminal intimidation charges.

Gujar reportedly posted a video on his YouTube channel claiming associations with notorious gang members Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar as he issued threats to Khan, demanding an apology from the actor. The video's release prompted a swift response, leading law enforcement to dispatch a team to Rajasthan for his arrest, later remanding Gujar to police custody in Mumbai.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the accused has a history of criminal activity. The case has been registered at Mumbai's cyber police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. This development follows an earlier incident involving motorcycle-borne assailants who fired multiple rounds outside Khan's Bandra residence in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024