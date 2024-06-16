Left Menu

Jammu Police Rescue Abducted Teenager, Arrest Accused

The police in Reasi, Jammu, successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted. An individual named Deepak from Resham Garh Colony has been arrested. The girl's father reported her missing after she didn't return from school. Following investigation, police located her in the Katra area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:35 IST
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities in Reasi, Jammu, have successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a man identified as Deepak, a resident of Resham Garh Colony in Jammu.

The victim's father, hailing from Gudwal village of Bishnah in Jammu, lodged a complaint with the Vijaypur police station on Saturday after his daughter failed to return home from school. She had been dropped off earlier in the day by her brother.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police registered a case and constituted special teams to trace the missing girl. Following extensive raids across various locations, she was finally rescued from the Katra area in Reasi. The investigation remains ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

