Jammu Police Rescue Abducted Teenager, Arrest Accused

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities in Reasi, Jammu, have successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a man identified as Deepak, a resident of Resham Garh Colony in Jammu.

The victim's father, hailing from Gudwal village of Bishnah in Jammu, lodged a complaint with the Vijaypur police station on Saturday after his daughter failed to return home from school. She had been dropped off earlier in the day by her brother.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police registered a case and constituted special teams to trace the missing girl. Following extensive raids across various locations, she was finally rescued from the Katra area in Reasi. The investigation remains ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)