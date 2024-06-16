Left Menu

Drug and Arms Supplier Arrested in Delhi with 10 Pistols

Tarun Mehra, a 42-year-old resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested by Delhi police for his involvement in supplying drugs and illicit arms. Found with 10 pistols, Mehra is implicated in five criminal cases, including drug supply in Punjab and Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:10 IST
In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have apprehended Tarun Mehra, a 42-year-old resident of Uttam Nagar, for allegedly supplying drugs and illicit arms to criminals. The arrest took place after specific intelligence was received, leading to Mehra being found in possession of 10 pistols.

Mehra, who is involved in his family business of exporting gold to the UK, has past criminal involvement in five cases related to drug supply in Punjab and Delhi. The operation to apprehend him was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell), Pratiksha Godara.

'We have arrested Mehra, an arms trafficker, on June 6 after specific inputs about him were received,' said DCP Godara. A raiding party was swiftly deployed, and Mehra was apprehended near Indraprastha Park with the pistols hidden in his car's dashboard.

