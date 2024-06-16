Left Menu

19-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder of Minor Girl in Jaipur

A 19-year-old man, Arjun Prajapati, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh and killing her after an argument in Jaipur. A case has been registered against him under multiple charges, including rape and murder. The accused is under police remand for further interrogation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:41 IST
19-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder of Minor Girl in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has emerged from Jaipur, where a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and subsequently killing a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Arjun Prajapati, brought the girl to Jaipur and allegedly attacked her following an argument. Tragically, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The girl's family filed a case against Prajapati on Saturday, which led to his arrest. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered against him on grounds of rape, murder, and under the POCSO Act and SC-ST Act. The accused was produced in court on Sunday and is currently under police remand for further questioning.

This case has sparked outrage and concern, with many calling for stringent action against crimes involving minors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024