19-Year-Old Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder of Minor Girl in Jaipur

A shocking crime has emerged from Jaipur, where a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and subsequently killing a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Arjun Prajapati, brought the girl to Jaipur and allegedly attacked her following an argument. Tragically, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The girl's family filed a case against Prajapati on Saturday, which led to his arrest. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered against him on grounds of rape, murder, and under the POCSO Act and SC-ST Act. The accused was produced in court on Sunday and is currently under police remand for further questioning.

This case has sparked outrage and concern, with many calling for stringent action against crimes involving minors.

