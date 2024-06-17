U.S. Reporter Evan Gershkovich's Secret Trial Set to Begin

The Russian trial of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich will start on June 26 and will be held behind closed doors, Russian state-run news agencies TASS and RIA reported on Monday, citing a Russian court.

Last week, prosecutors said the Gershkovich case would be heard by a court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where the reporter was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of espionage.

He denies the charges.

