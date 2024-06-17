U.S. Reporter Evan Gershkovich's Secret Trial Set to Begin
The trial of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich will commence on June 26, according to Russian state-run news agencies. Held behind closed doors, the trial will take place in Yekaterinburg, where Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he denies.
The Russian trial of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich will start on June 26 and will be held behind closed doors, Russian state-run news agencies TASS and RIA reported on Monday, citing a Russian court.
Last week, prosecutors said the Gershkovich case would be heard by a court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where the reporter was arrested in March 2023 on suspicion of espionage.
He denies the charges.
