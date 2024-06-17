GHMC Official Transferred After Unauthorized Demolition at Ex-CM Jagan Reddy's Residence

In a sudden administrative shake-up, a senior Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, Hemant Bhorkhade, has been transferred following the controversial demolition of unauthorized structures at the residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sources revealed that Bhorkhade, the Zonal Commissioner for Khairatabad, was directed to report to the General Administration Department after the demolition occurred without informing top government officials.

The unauthorised structures, located adjacent to Reddy's Lotus Pond residence, were removed last Saturday by GHMC authorities. Notably, the demolition took place just days after Reddy stepped down from his chief ministerial position. Official statements indicated that the removed structures were used by security personnel and were taken down to facilitate pavement tiling work.

This abrupt decision and the subsequent transfer highlight the ongoing administrative dynamics within the GHMC, as well as the significant scrutiny faced by former top political figures such as Jagan Reddy. The incident underscores the sensitivity and high-stakes environment surrounding urban governance in Hyderabad.

