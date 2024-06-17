Left Menu

Tragic Suicide Follows Alleged Sexual Assault and Extortion

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being sexually assaulted and extorted by four men, one of whom he met via social media. Three of the suspects were arrested, while the fourth remains at large. The victim's ordeal, involving severe assault and threats, culminated tragically despite authorities registering a case.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 23, tragically took his own life following an alleged sexual assault by four men, one of whom he had met on social media, officials reported on Monday.

The distressing incident unfolded in a hotel, where the suspects allegedly recorded the assault and demanded extortion money, threatening to release the video online. Despite an FIR being lodged, the victim succumbed to his trauma hours later.

Authorities have since apprehended three of the accused men while efforts to locate the fourth suspect are still ongoing. The case has drawn significant attention to the perils of online interactions and the urgent need for responsive law enforcement.

