The Last Survivors: Gaza Families Decimated by War

Youssef Salem is one of the few survivors from his Gaza family, devastated by Israeli airstrikes that killed 270 relatives. Many Gaza families like the Salems have been nearly wiped out in the conflict, with the death toll reaching thousands. Survivors struggle to document the extensive losses.

Youssef Salem stands as one of the last survivors of his Gaza family, a close-knit clan that has been almost entirely wiped out. Israeli airstrikes have decimated his lineage, killing 270 of his relatives.

Across Gaza, families like the Salems, the al-Aghas, and the Abu Najas find themselves in situations of mass loss. The Associated Press conducted an extensive investigation, revealing that at least 60 Palestinian families lost around 25 members each during bombings from October to December. For some, the tragedy spans four generations.

The scale of the destruction is unprecedented. The conflict has severed family ties, left homes in ruins, and thrown entire communities into disarray. Survivors, such as Youssef Salem, continue to struggle with documenting and preserving the memories of their lost loved ones.

