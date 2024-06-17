Neighbor Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl in Shocking Incident
A 22-year-old man named Ashish Chandra was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred on May 10 during a housewarming event. An FIR was lodged a week later, and charges under the IPC and POCSO Act have been filed. The accused is in judicial custody.
In a distressing turn of events, a 22-year-old man has been apprehended on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The accused, Ashish Chandra, allegedly lured the 16-year-old away during a housewarming event on May 10.
A week after the incident, the girl's mother lodged an FIR at the local Phase 3 police station. The FIR cited serious offenses, including kidnapping and rape under sections 363, 366, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been levied.
The police successfully captured the suspect near the Parthala roundabout following a tip-off. Ashish Chandra appeared in a local court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the accusations.
