Sharad Pawar Seeks Urgent Meeting on Pune's Drought Crisis
Sharad Pawar has requested a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the drought-like conditions in several tehsils of Pune district. Despite government irrigation schemes, issues persist. Villagers have proposed additional measures for agriculture and drinking water solutions.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting to tackle the drought-like situation affecting Purandar, Baramati, Indapur, and Daund tehsils in Pune district.
In a letter dated June 16 and shared on social media, Pawar highlighted implementation issues in state-sponsored irrigation schemes. He emphasized the need for permanent measures to combat the recurring drought conditions.
Pawar, who recently toured several drought-stricken villages and interacted with local farmers, stressed the importance of involving key state officials in the proposed meeting to discuss actionable solutions for agriculture and drinking water problems.
