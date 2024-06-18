Sharad Pawar Seeks Urgent Meeting on Pune's Drought Crisis

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting to tackle the drought-like situation affecting Purandar, Baramati, Indapur, and Daund tehsils in Pune district.

In a letter dated June 16 and shared on social media, Pawar highlighted implementation issues in state-sponsored irrigation schemes. He emphasized the need for permanent measures to combat the recurring drought conditions.

Pawar, who recently toured several drought-stricken villages and interacted with local farmers, stressed the importance of involving key state officials in the proposed meeting to discuss actionable solutions for agriculture and drinking water problems.

