Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Seeks Urgent Meeting on Pune's Drought Crisis

Sharad Pawar has requested a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the drought-like conditions in several tehsils of Pune district. Despite government irrigation schemes, issues persist. Villagers have proposed additional measures for agriculture and drinking water solutions.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:32 IST
Sharad Pawar Seeks Urgent Meeting on Pune's Drought Crisis
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene a meeting to tackle the drought-like situation affecting Purandar, Baramati, Indapur, and Daund tehsils in Pune district.

In a letter dated June 16 and shared on social media, Pawar highlighted implementation issues in state-sponsored irrigation schemes. He emphasized the need for permanent measures to combat the recurring drought conditions.

Pawar, who recently toured several drought-stricken villages and interacted with local farmers, stressed the importance of involving key state officials in the proposed meeting to discuss actionable solutions for agriculture and drinking water problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024