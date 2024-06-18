Boeing CEO Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Safety Issues Amidst Families' Pleas for Justice

US lawmakers are set to question Boeing CEO David Calhoun regarding the company's ongoing manufacturing issues and safety concerns. Scheduled to appear before the Senate investigations subcommittee chaired by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Calhoun's testimony comes as families of crash victims observe proceedings with heavy hearts.

This will be Calhoun's first congressional appearance since a 737 Max incident in January. He is expected to discuss Boeing's safety measures while addressing concerns raised by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. Calhoun has emphasized the company's commitment to strengthening safety and quality.

The hearing coincides with the Justice Department's deliberations on prosecuting Boeing for potentially breaching terms of a settlement after two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019. Blumenthal has demanded explanations for Boeing's failed promises on safety, a sentiment echoed by bereaved families demanding justice and accountability.

