Assam CM Demands CBI Probe into IIT-Kharagpur Student's Suspicious Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has formally requested West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to transfer the case of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This follows revelations from a recent forensic report indicating severe injuries, which contradict the initial suicide claims.

The forensic report, sanctioned by the Calcutta High Court, identified a gunshot wound on Ahmed's upper neck and a stab wound on the opposite side. Sarma highlighted these findings in his letter and stressed the importance of unmasking and prosecuting those responsible for the crime.

Addressing the matter, Sarma emphasized, "It is imperative that the perpetrators of this horrific crime, as well as those complicit in concealing it, are brought to justice. Such actions will ensure justice for the deceased and provide closure to his grieving parents." The Assam CM had initially requested a thorough investigation back in October 2022 following Ahmed's mysterious death.

Ahmed, a 23-year-old mechanical engineering student from Tinsukia, Assam, was found deceased on October 14, 2022, with IIT-Kharagpur authorities deeming it suicide. However, Ahmed's family contested this, citing visible injuries.

The case saw renewed scrutiny after his mother approached the Calcutta High Court in May 2023, leading to the exhumation of Ahmed's remains and a subsequent post-mortem to uncover the truth behind his demise.

