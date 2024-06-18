AAP Leaders Demand Supreme Court Monitored NEET Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, voicing concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the need for a Supreme Court monitored probe into the issue, highlighting the plight of the 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam, some of whom reportedly prepared for over 16 hours daily.

Bharadwaj pointed to incidences in Bihar, where candidates allegedly received the exam questions and answers beforehand. AAP called for the formation of a committee to investigate the matter, under the Supreme Court's supervision.

