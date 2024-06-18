Left Menu

AAP Leaders Demand Supreme Court Monitored NEET Probe

AAP leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest alleged NEET exam irregularities. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe, citing examples of malpractice. AAP urged for a committee to investigate and monitor the issue, stressing on the seriousness of the allegations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, voicing concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the need for a Supreme Court monitored probe into the issue, highlighting the plight of the 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam, some of whom reportedly prepared for over 16 hours daily.

Bharadwaj pointed to incidences in Bihar, where candidates allegedly received the exam questions and answers beforehand. AAP called for the formation of a committee to investigate the matter, under the Supreme Court's supervision.

