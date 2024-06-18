China Criticizes EU's Human Rights Report
China has lodged strong objections to the European Union over content in its 2023 annual report on Human Rights and Democracy. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the EU's politicization and double standards on human rights. The EU reiterated its call for China to address human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Tuesday it lodged stern representations to the European Union over China-related content in its 2023 annual report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World.
China opposes politicisation and double standards on human rights issues, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
The European Union on Monday repeated calls for China to stop what the bloc called human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet and also met with Chinese officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tibetan Lakes Set to Swell, Causing Massive Economic Impact in China
Tibetan security officials arrest two Nepali citizens from northern Gorkha district: Nepali Congress lawmaker
Tibetan Parliament-In-Exile Deputy Speaker welcomes US 'Resolve Tibet Act', awaits Biden's signature
Former Tibet Party Chief Wu Yingjie Probed for Corruption
Canada backs Tibetan self-determination motion, stuns China