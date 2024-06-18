Left Menu

China Criticizes EU's Human Rights Report

China has lodged strong objections to the European Union over content in its 2023 annual report on Human Rights and Democracy. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the EU's politicization and double standards on human rights. The EU reiterated its call for China to address human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet.

China Criticizes EU's Human Rights Report
  • China

China said on Tuesday it lodged stern representations to the European Union over China-related content in its 2023 annual report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World.

China opposes politicisation and double standards on human rights issues, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The European Union on Monday repeated calls for China to stop what the bloc called human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet and also met with Chinese officials.

