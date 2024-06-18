Vice-President Warns Against Fake News Catastrophe
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the destructive potential of fake news and unregulated information. Speaking to Indian Information Service trainees, he criticized 'misguided souls' for creating harmful narratives and stressed the role of global media in spreading disinformation. He praised the official media for maintaining independence and neutrality.
- Country:
- India
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a stark warning about the potentially disastrous effects of fake news and unregulated information. Addressing Indian Information Service officer trainees, Dhankhar condemned 'misguided souls' for crafting harmful narratives aimed at tarnishing respected institutions.
He noted that the unregulated growth of social media platforms has turned every citizen into a communicator, although a small disruptive faction poses a risk to national values and progress. Dhankhar emphasized the need to counteract motivated narratives set by global media, labeling disinformation as a significant threat to peace, stability, and democracy.
The Vice-President also expressed concern over the 'free fall' of information in Parliament and praised the exemplary performance of official media for maintaining independence and neutrality. Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju was also present at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The Real Issue with Social Media Bans: Enhancing Online Experiences for Children
We were always here, never went missing: CEC Rajiv Kumar on social media memes calling election commissioners 'Laapata Gentlemen'.
"Questioning the independence of media": Delhi BJP chief on opposition over exit poll predictions
UNESCO and GFMD Launch New Guidelines to Strengthen Media Support at Regional Summits
EC failed to understand fake narratives of faulty voter list, turnout data: CEC Rajiv Kumar.