Prime Minister Modi Lauds Indian Democracy on Historic Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his inaugural visit to Varanasi after being re-elected, highlighted the strength of Indian democracy and credited the people of Varanasi for his victory. He emphasized the importance of agriculture and extensive direct benefit transfers to farmers, while promising to work tirelessly for India's growth.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:22 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Varanasi constituency for the first time since his third consecutive election victory to the Lok Sabha. He stated that it appears Mother Ganga has now adopted him, reflecting his deep connection to the region.

Modi highlighted that the election mandate was unprecedented and historic, noting the crucial role farmers, women, youth, and the poor play in making India a developed nation. During the visit, he released the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, benefiting more than 9.26 crore farmers nationwide.

Emphasizing the robust nature of Indian democracy, Modi pointed out that more than 64 crore people participated in the recent elections, a figure that surpasses the total number of voters in G7 nations and Europe combined. He also noted the high participation of women voters, underscoring the inclusiveness of Indian democracy.

