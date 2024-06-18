Left Menu

Impediments in Duty: SPO Manhandled and Motorcycle Snatched in Broad Daylight

A special police officer was allegedly manhandled and had a motorcycle, which he had impounded for not having documents, snatched from him by a group of men in sector 31. The incident led to the arrest of one of the suspects. An FIR has been filed against the accused.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:41 IST
A special police officer (SPO) in the Sector 31 area encountered a serious obstruction while performing his duty on Monday. The officer, identified as Sandeep, was on patrol with his team when he stopped a motorcyclist who failed to produce the necessary documents.

As the SPO proceeded to impound the motorcycle and take the rider to Sector 40 police station, the rider called for assistance. Two associates arrived at the scene, blocking Sandeep's way and subsequently manhandling him before snatching the impounded motorcycle.

An FIR has been registered against three individuals under various IPC sections, including assault and obstructing a public servant. Police have apprehended one suspect, identified as Subhash, while ongoing raids aim to arrest the others involved, according to a senior police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

