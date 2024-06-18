Left Menu

SEBI Slaps Rs 35 Lakh Penalties on Hexa Tradex and Promoters for Delisting Violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has fined Hexa Tradex Ltd. and its promoters Rs 35 lakh for delisting violations. The penalties range from Rs 2-5 lakh for various individuals and entities associated with the company. SEBI conducted the investigation following complaints received in July 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:44 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties amounting to Rs 35 lakh on Hexa Tradex Ltd and its promoters for violating delisting norms.

Penalties between Rs 2-5 lakh were levied on Hexa Tradex, its chairperson Raj Kamal Aggarwal, and several other individuals and entities.

The investigation was prompted by complaints received in July 2022, revealing serious breaches of SEBI's delisting regulations.

