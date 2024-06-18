Tragic Death After Speeding Car Strikes Man Sleeping on Pavement

In a tragic incident, a young painter named Surya, aged 21, lost his life when a speeding car allegedly driven by a woman ran over him as he slept on a pavement in Besant Nagar.

Immediately after the incident, the woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the scene, according to police sources.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case under Section 304 A of the IPC for causing death by negligence, a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car's owner.

