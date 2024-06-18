Left Menu

Tragic Death After Speeding Car Strikes Man Sleeping on Pavement

A young painter named Surya, 21, tragically lost his life after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a woman, struck him as he slept on a pavement. The incident occurred in Besant Nagar. The police have registered a case for causing death by negligence and issued summons to the car owner.

18-06-2024
Surya
  • India

In a tragic incident, a young painter named Surya, aged 21, lost his life when a speeding car allegedly driven by a woman ran over him as he slept on a pavement in Besant Nagar.

Immediately after the incident, the woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the scene, according to police sources.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case under Section 304 A of the IPC for causing death by negligence, a bailable offence, and issued summons to the car's owner.

